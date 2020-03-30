Enjoy World-class Chamber Music

By Sandra Nikolajevs for The Island Eye News

Chamber Music Charleston has announced its schedule for the 2020-21 season, the organization’s 14th year of bringing world-class chamber music concerts to the Holy City.

Highlights of the 2020-21 season include the Ovation Concert Series, which begins on Oct. 13 at the newly renovated Sottile Theatre. Guest violinist Rachel Barton Pine and harpsichordist Jory Vinikour will join CMC musicians for a program of music including Bach’s “Brandenburg Concerto No. 5” and Beethoven’s “String Quartet Op. 95.” The performance draws upon the rich history of chamber music in Charleston and explores the connection to concerts of the St. Cecilia Society in the early 1800s. This special series-opening event has been selected as an official partnering event of the Charleston 350 commemoration.

The Ovation Concert Series continues with three performances at the Dock Street Theatre and features CMC’s talented musicians performing alongside incredible guest artists such as violinists Francisco Fullana and Amy Schwartz Moretti and pianists Phillip Bush and Andrew Armstrong.

The 2020-21 season will also feature four performances of the Salon Series, taking place in the historic setting of South Carolina Society Hall. The Salon Series opens on Sept. 27 with a special collaboration with the Actors Theatre of South Carolina to present “Beethoven: His Women & Music” and will continue with “A Classical Christmas” on Dec. 6, “Music of Romance” on Feb. 14, 2021, and “Rock and Rondo Redux” on April 11, 2021.

A full season of House Concerts continues with performances in the historic homes of downtown Charleston and grand living spaces of Kiawah Island and Bishop Gadsden. From string quartets to piano trios, musicians of Chamber Music Charleston will bring to life the music of Beethoven, Brahms, Debussy and Mozart within the intimate setting of a private home.

Chamber Music Charleston’s educational and outreach programs continue with in-school concerts and large-scale public performances, including the return of “The Night Before Christmas” at Sottile Theatre on Dec. 19, 2020. In-school performances will take place at elementary schools on Edisto, Wadmalaw and Johns islands.

Tickets and more information about individual concerts are available online at chambermusiccharleston. org or by calling 843-763-4941.

Chamber Music Charleston was founded in 2006 to enhance the quality of life in the greater Charleston area through the performance, cultivation and promotion of classical chamber music of high artistic quality by Lowcountry musicians. CMC began with a five-member advisory board and 13 core musicians who performed throughout the initial season, presenting 15 concerts. The majority of the performances were “house concerts,” intimate evenings of chamber music in private homes in downtown Charleston and Kiawah Island.

Over the years, CMC began presenting more concerts to meet the demand for its engaging presentations. Over its 14 year-history, CMC has performed in theaters, churches, schools and art galleries throughout the greater Charleston area, in addition to special performances for the Piccolo Spoleto Festival, Happy New Year Charleston, MOJA Festival and North Charleston Arts Festival. In May 2013, CMC made its New York City debut performance at Carnegie Hall, with a return performance in May 2017. Internationally, CMC has twice participated in the Musica en Segura Festival in Spain and as part of the Forum Cultural Arts Series in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.