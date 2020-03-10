Encore Performance

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

When Rory McIlroy roared to an eight-shot victory in the 2012 PGA Championship on Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course, his heroics were followed firsthand by somewhere in the neighborhood of 50,000 spectators and 5 million or so more who watched on television.

Nine years later, when Kiawah becomes the 17th venue to host the prestigious event for a second time in 2021, more than 150,000 people are expected to descend on the island from around the world. Its economic impact on the Lowcountry, $193 million eight years ago, will be much greater, according to Nikki Haley, whose resume includes a stint as the governor of South Carolina and as United States ambassador to the United Nations.

Haley, now a member of the PGA Championship Council, was at Kiawah March 3 for Media Day, joining Julius Mason of PGA America; Roger Warren, general chairman of the 2021 PGA Championship, president of Kiawah Island Golf Resort and past president of the PGA of America; and PGA Championship Director Scott Reid at a press conference that officially kicked off the process of putting together a major event that annually draws the best of the best in the competitive world of professional golf.

“It’s huge. You can’t truly put a price on it,” said Haley, when questioned about the effect the PGA Championship will have on the Lowcountry and the entire Palmetto State. “We know it’s going to be well over $200 milliion in terms of economic impact. We know that when you come to this area, you never say ‘I’m not going back.’ You usually come buy a second home. You usually come on a family vacation, and you usually move your business here.”

Kiawah’s second iteration of the PGA is scheduled for May 17 through May 23, 2021. The first time gave the state the opportunity to show itself to the world, Haley pointed out.

“South Carolina was still a little bit of a secret. 2012 was not only a way to showcase great golf, but 5 million people had eyes on a state that was named the friendliest state in the country. You can’t meet a mean person here, and you can’t get a bad meal here.”

Warren noted that the Ocean Course hasn’t changed much since 2012, other than the sixth tee box being extended and two new tees being built on number 12 – and the introduction of paspalum grass on all the greens, tees and fairways.

“One of the reasons is it’s a very soft column of grass and with the salt air, we have been able to produce superior conditions with that grass,” Warren said.

And then there are the trees.

Several of them have been replaced – even the dead tree that swallowed up McIlroy’s ball on the third hole in 2012.

“Rory’s shot ended up embedded in the rotted tree that was sitting out in the middle of the fairway, but he was able to make par,” Warren remembered.

Warren admitted that traffic was an issue in 2012 but added that “we learned from it.” He said in 2021, getting into the parking lot will be easier because parking will be free. He added that spectators should still expect traffic congestion, with 150,000 people traveling on two roads to the island.

“We know right now that if you’re in downtown Charleston and you’re going to drive to the Ocean Course, it’s going to take you an hour,” he said.

He’s confident, however, that the trip will be worth it.