Staff Report for Island Eye News

Today is Election Day on the Islands. Polls are open from 7am to 7pm.

The following are polling locations to vote:

Sullivans Island – Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 3222 Middle St

Isle Of Palms 1A – Isle Of Palms City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd

Isle Of Palms 1B – Isle Of Palms Recreation, 24 28th Ave



Isle Of Palms 1C – Isle Of Palms Recreation, 24 28th Ave