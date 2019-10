Provided for Island Eye News

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Dimi Matouchev announced that a second financial advisor, Kurt Denner, has joined his office in Isle of Palms. Before coming to Edward Jones, Kurt worked in finance for several multinational companies. He lives in Mount Pleasant.

