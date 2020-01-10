Easy Chopped Salad

By Marilyn Markel for Island Eye News
As we embark on the New Year it’s customary to seek healthy eating options.
This is just an example of a zesty chopped salad where many of the ingredients don’t need to be chopped.
A chopped salad can be a combination of any ingredients that you enjoy eating so substitutions are encouraged. Easy to make a big batch on Sunday and have several on-the-go lunches during the week.
Ingredients
1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
¼ cucumber, halved and thinly sliced
1 red, yellow or orange bell pepper, diced
3 radishes halved and very thinly sliced
10 grape tomatoes halved or quartered
1 cup frozen peas, thawed
1 cup frozen corn, thawed
8 green olives, sliced
8 kalamato olives, sliced
2 pepperoncini peppers, thinly sliced
Small cubes sharp cheddar cheese, to taste
1 Tbsp pepperoncini juice
1 Tbsp olive oil
salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
- Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and stir to mix.