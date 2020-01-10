Easy Chopped Salad

By Marilyn Markel for Island Eye News

As we embark on the New Year it’s customary to seek healthy eating options.

This is just an example of a zesty chopped salad where many of the ingredients don’t need to be chopped.

A chopped salad can be a combination of any ingredients that you enjoy eating so substitutions are encouraged. Easy to make a big batch on Sunday and have several on-the-go lunches during the week.

Ingredients

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

¼ cucumber, halved and thinly sliced

1 red, yellow or orange bell pepper, diced

3 radishes halved and very thinly sliced

10 grape tomatoes halved or quartered

1 cup frozen peas, thawed

1 cup frozen corn, thawed

8 green olives, sliced

8 kalamato olives, sliced

2 pepperoncini peppers, thinly sliced

Small cubes sharp cheddar cheese, to taste

1 Tbsp pepperoncini juice

1 Tbsp olive oil

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions