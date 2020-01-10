hurricane

Jan 10 2020

Easy Chopped Salad

By Marilyn Markel for Island Eye News 

As we embark on the New Year it’s customary to seek healthy eating options. 

This is just an example of a zesty chopped salad where many of the ingredients don’t need to be chopped.

 A chopped salad can be a combination of any ingredients that you enjoy eating so substitutions are encouraged.  Easy to make a big batch on Sunday and have several on-the-go lunches during the week.

Ingredients

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

 ¼ cucumber, halved and thinly sliced

1 red, yellow or orange bell pepper, diced

3 radishes halved and very thinly sliced

10 grape tomatoes halved or quartered

1 cup frozen peas, thawed

1 cup frozen corn, thawed

8 green olives, sliced

8 kalamato olives, sliced

2 pepperoncini peppers, thinly sliced

Small cubes sharp cheddar cheese, to taste

1 Tbsp pepperoncini juice

1 Tbsp olive oil

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

  1. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and stir to mix.

