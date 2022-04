Staff Report for Island Eye News

On the morning of Easter Sunday, April 17, Sunrise Presbyterian Church on Sullivan’s Island will hold its annual Easter Sunrise Service on the beach at Breach Inlet starting at 6:30 a.m.

There will be two later services offered at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. honoring the Celebration of the Resurrection inside the church sanctuary.

Sunrise Presbyterian Church is located at 3222 Middle Street, Sullivan’s Island. For more information, visit sunrisepresbyterianchurch.org.