Easter Eggs On Isle Of Palms

By Weston Price for The Island Eye News

On Saturday, Apr. 20 at 10 a.m. sharp the Isle of Palms Recreation Department will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt. Children ages 12 and under are invited to participate in this exciting morning of Easter egg fun.

This free event will be held at the Isle of Palms Recreation grounds, located at #24 28th Ave., and will be sectioned off into four different age groups for the hunt. Age groups will include 3 and under, 4-6 years, 7-9 years, and 10-12 years.

Each participant will receive a bag of Easter candy for their efforts. The Easter Bunny will be in attendance for the children to take pictures with. Children will also be able to enjoy jump castles, sno cones, ice cream, and face painting. In the event of inclement weather, all festivities will be moved to the gym in the Recreation Center.

For more information call 843.886.8294 or visit IOP.net.