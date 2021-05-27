By East Cooper Medical Center

Healthcare workers enjoyed sweet treats from Pelican’s and viewed the Hope Truck from the South Carolina Hospital Association as part of Hospital Week 2021 festivities.

National Hospital and Healthcare Week was May 9-15, a week specifically set aside to celebrate hospitals and show thanks and appreciation to those who work in them, for the vital role they play in the health of our community. This year’s theme, Inspiring Hope through Healing, recognizes the hope our healthcare workers provide despite an ongoing pandemic, and acknowledges their efforts on behalf of patients and the community.

Since 1921, hospitals across the country have been celebrating National Hospital and Healthcare Week. The event has grown over the past 100 years and is now the nation’s largest health care event, celebrating the history, technology and dedicated professionals who make hospitals and healthcare facilities beacons of confidence and care.