East Cooper Community Outreach Golf Tournament

By Don Squires for The Island Eye News

East Cooper Community Outreach held its annual fundraising charity golf tournament at the Daniel Island Club Aug. 31, raising more than $86,000 in donations to directly support its mission of providing services to the area’s lowincome residents while empowering them to create a better future for themselves, their families and the community.

Held on both the Beresford Creek and Ralston Creek courses, the tournament’s title sponsor was Nucor Steel Berkeley. A total of 112 golfers participated.

Founded in 1989 as an emergency relief effort following the devastation of Hurricane Hugo, ECCO has grown into a permanent resource for the community, with three main program areas: basic needs, health services and empowerment.

ECCO assists those in need by providing food, clothing, financial assistance, dental and medical services, prescription assistance, financial literacy training and other educational programs. In recent months, ECCO has seen a 102% increase in requests for basic services due to the economic hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The ECCO golf outing continues to grow as an outstanding networking opportunity where community-minded business leaders golf for a cause while

enjoying the exquisite courses at the Daniel Island Club,” said ECCO Executive Director Stephanie Kelley.

While this year’s golf tournament presented new obstacles due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament committee planned an event where all golfers, staff and volunteers could participate in a safe but fun environment.

“Given the dynamic challenges 2020 brought, it is critical for us to acknowledge and thank those who support this tournament. With such uncertainty, financially giving to any charity this year was a leap of faith,” said Jason Hessberg, chair of the 2020 Golf Tournament Committee.

Other members of the Tournament Committee were Mike Burson, Logan Furbee, Bennett Parks, Steve Polston, Don Smith, Don Stewart and Mark Wright.

“We are honored, humbled and completely invigorated by the selflessness shown by not only our longtime givers but those who have continued to support this tournament through a pandemic. We can only profess our most sincere thanks,” said Hessberg.

To secure a spot in next year’s tournament, scheduled for April 19, email Don Squires at dsquires@eccocharleston.org.