East Cooper Community Outreach Encourages Neighborhoods To Hold Supply Drives

By Don Squires for Island Eye News

East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO) is encouraging local neighbors to join their current Neighborhood Food Drive and Spring Cleaning campaigns.



“We’re asking the community to spread love to your neighbors by giving back! At ECCO, we believe that every family should enjoy a healthy and delicious meal, but unfortunately due to financial hardship for many in our community, it’s simply not possible. We’re asking you to join ECCO in helping those families.” said Volunteer and Community Engagement Manager, Frances Huffstetler.



Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, neighborhood drives have helped to fill the shelves of their Wellness Pantry and meet immediate needs for local families. These drives are helping to provide families with resources such as food, hygiene products, and household cleaning supplies. Over the past year, ECCO has served nearly 3,000 households through its programs and services.



“To sign up for a Neighborhood Food Drive or Spring Cleaning Drive, it’s as easy as one, two, three,” Huffstetler stated.



“One, email us the dates you’d like to hold the drive in your neighborhood. We recommend at least one week. Two, let us know the specific address in your neighborhood at which the drive will occur. It could be held at your own home, a clubhouse, or an HOA office. And three, send us your contact information and we’ll send email templates and premade flyers for you to spread the word to your neighbors.”



At this time, ECCO’s most prevalent needs include breakfast items, canned meat, personal hygiene products like soap and shampoo, as well as household cleaning supplies like laundry detergent, all-purpose cleaner, and dishwashing liquid.

ECCO’s goal is to continue to provide help and hope for those in need of assistance, while also providing an opportunity for those to spread love to their local neighbors by giving back. All items that are donated to each drive will go directly to ECCO’s efforts to provide assistance for families facing financial hardship, many due to unemployment and loss of income from the COVID-19 pandemic.



To find out more about ECCO’s food, hygiene, and cleaning supply drives and how to get involved, please visit eccocharleston.org/food-drive or contact Huffstetler directly at 843-416-7111 or by email at fhuffstetler@eccocharleston.org.



All neighborhoods that sign up will be provided the necessary tools to communicate to their neighbors effectively via email, social media, and flyers to place throughout the neighborhood.