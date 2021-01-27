Dunes Properties Welcomes New Agents

By Angel Ward for The Island Eye News

Nelson Lundberg

Nelson Lundberg and Heyward Bonner have joined the team of professional Realtors at Dunes Properties.

Heyward Bonner

After growing up in the mountains of Northeast Tennessee, Lundberg decided to give up the Blue Ridge views and pursue his dream of living at the ocean. He graduated from the College of Charleston with degrees in both Spanish and international studies, furthering his keen ability to communicate and connect with others. Lundberg has long been involved in real estate – both domestic and international. He has experience buying and selling commercial and residential properties as well as turning over investment properties. Outside of Charleston, he considers himself a local of Bristol, Tennessee; Beech Mountain, North Carolina; and Dominical, Costa Rica.

As an agent, Lundberg prides himself on being thorough, precise and eager for the journey he and others will embark on through their buying and selling experience. Outside of the office, you might see him running the beach or the Ravenel Bridge, spending time with his pets or looking for the best coffee in Charleston. Lundberg will work at Dunes Properties’ Isle of Palms office at 1400 Palm Blvd. He can be reached at nelson@ dunesproperties.com or 423-383-6466.

Bonner is a Charleston native with seven years of experience in retail banking. His background at a small local bank has given him a solid foundation in customer service, attention to detail and time management. He holds a degree in agricultural mechanization and business from Clemson University, with an emphasis in wildlife and fisheries biology, and is an avid outdoorsman. Bonner can be found hunting, fishing, surfing or boating on his time off. He is also involved in the community as a member of numerous civic, social, historic and conservation organizations. He will work at Dunes Properties’ Mount Pleasant office at 835 Coleman Blvd. and can be reached at hbonner@dunesproperties. com or 843-345-6255.

Dunes Properties is a boutique real estate, vacation rental and property management company serving the Charleston area since 1989 with offices in downtown Charleston, Folly Beach, Mount Pleasant, Isle of Palms and the Kiawah/Seabrook area.