Dunes Properties Announces New Brokers In Charge

By Angel Ward for The Island Eye News

Dunes Properties has announced the appointment of Mark Mitchell as broker in charge of its Mount Pleasant, Folly Beach and Charleston Peninsula offices.

“Mark’s 20-year background in management with Enterprise Holdings, as well as his leadership and real estate sales over the past 17 years with Dunes Properties, speaks to his qualifications and further elevates our company as we prepare for the future and our next 30 years,” said Dunes Properties’ President Randy Walker.

In addition, Jack Wilson is now broker in charge for the company’s operations on Seabrook, Kiawah and Johns islands in its Bohicket Marina office.

“Jack’s background in North Carolina real estate development and sales for several decades brings even more value to our business as we look to further enhance our impact in the Kiawah, Seabrook and Johns island communities,” Walker said.

Dunes Properties is a real estate, vacation rental and property management company that has served the Charleston area since 1989.