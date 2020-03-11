Don’t Delay

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

The 2021 PGA Championship is more than a year away, but now is the time to act if you hope to score tickets for or volunteer to help out at one of the most prestigious events in professional golf.

Tickets and volunteer registration opened March 3 for the PGA, which will be held May 17 through May 23, 2021, on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, where 156 of the world’s most talented golfers will vie for the coveted Wanamaker Trophy. The championship was last played at Kiawah in 2012, and the Ocean Course also provided the venue for the 1991 Ryder Cup.

According to Championship Director Scott Reid, to make certain there is widespread access to the most popular ticket types, Championship tickets will be sold exclusively through a free, no-obligation registration process. By signing up online, fans will be able to hold their place in line, on a first come, first served basis, for the opportunity to buy tickets when they officially go on sale in May 2020. The earlier you register, at pgachampionship.com/register, the better chance you have of being able to purchase tickets.

Each person who signs up will be assigned a group and purchase window. As your window approaches, you will be notified how to place your order.

To register, fans will be required to provide their name, email address and ZIP code. You can register only one time with a unique email address.

Each adult with a ticket will be able to bring up to four fans 17 and under to the championship at no charge. Junior tickets can be picked up at the Admission and Will Call Office at the main entrance. In addition, all active duty and reserve members of the military, military retirees, National Guardsmen and Department of Defense civilians and their accompanying spouse are eligible to receive complimentary daily grounds tickets.

More than 3,000 volunteers are expected to play a huge role in the success of the 2021 PGA Championship.

“Volunteers gain a unique perspective into the Championship, while also getting to experience major championship golf,” Reid said.

Adult volunteers pay a fee of $210, plus taxes and fees, for a package that includes a volunteer uniform consisting of two golf shirts, a jacket and a headwear item; meal and water vouchers redeemable at any on-course concession area; an official PGA volunteer drawstring bag; an official PGA volunteer water bottle; the official 103rd PGA Championship program; and complimentary parking.

Adult volunteers, ages 22 and up, must work at least four shifts – around 16 to 20 hours.

Junior volunteers, who don’t have to pay a fee, are required to work at least three shifts, approximately 12 to 16 hours.

To register to volunteer, visit pgachampionship. com/volunteer and click “register here” at the top right.

If you have any questions about registering for tickets or serving as a volunteer, contact the 2021 PGA Championship Office at 2021pga@pgahq.com.