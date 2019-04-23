Dolphin Alum Heads Team

By Susan Hill Smith for The Island Eye News

Wild Dunes Dolphins Swim Team didn’t have to look far in hiring a new head coach. Lauren Cox will take the role on with the start of the 2019 summer season after 14 years with the team. “Given her connections to the community and this team, we are incredibly pleased to have Lauren move up to the position of head coach this season,” said Susan Stabene, longstanding president of the Wild Dunes Dolphin Parent Volunteer Board. “Not only is she an islander, she grew up swimming with the team, joining at her earliest opportunity, continuing through her high school years and doing an excellent job last year as a senior coach.”

In addition to swimming for Wild Dunes, Cox competed with the Ashley Hall High School swim team, taught private swim lessons and has worked as an ocean rescue lifeguard for Isle of Palms County Park. She is EMR, CPR and BLS (basic life support) certified. She grew up on Isle of Palms, and attends University of Virginia as a global public health major on a pre-medical track. She also competes for the UVA club swim team. “While this is my first year as a head coach, I will be working closely with our previous coach, Nick Tipling, to make this transition as smooth as possible, and to continue the tremendous growth and progress we have made as a team,” Cox says. “I’m so excited to start this summer working with a team that I have seen grow and change so much over the past decade, and I can’t wait to start off our season!” Tipling stepped down from his position after moving from the area to North Carolina. He served as head coach from 2016-2018. “We were so fortunate to have Nick’s leadership the past three years,” Stabene said. “He made such a positive impact.” Registration for the 2019 season is already open online at wilddunesdolphins.com and will continue through the end of tryouts May 8-9. You do not have to live in Wild Dunes to participate. Swimmers who are new to the team must do a swim evaluation at the Wild Dunes Swim Center pool either Wednesday, May 8, or Thursday, May 9, from 6-7 p.m. Directions to the pool and passes will be available at the Wild Dunes front gate. To join, swimmers must also be at least 5 years old by June 1. Practices will start for everyone May 13. They will be held Monday through Thursday evenings from 6-7 p.m. for ages 8 and under, and 7-8 p.m. for ages 9-18.

For more information, go to wilddunesdolphins.com, or email swim@wilddunesdolphins.com.