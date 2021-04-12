Does The Size Of Isle Of Palms City Council Matter?

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

Isle of Palms residents will have the opportunity to decide whether to reduce the size of the City Council from nine to seven members.

At its March 23 meeting, the Council decided to let voters decide at the polls Nov. 2 if the makeup of the city’s governing body should be altered. The 5-4 split decision came after discussion on whether the change was necessary and if the Council or a citizen-driven petition should mandate placing the referendum on the ballot.

If the referendum passes, the change won’t take effect until the November 2023 election. City Administrator Desiree Fragoso explained that the ordinance establishing the referendum would require two readings, in June and July, before being submitted to the Charleston County Board of Elections.

Phillip Pounds called the proposed change “a great idea,” while John Moye pointed out that “There are no advantages to keeping it at nine. Most cities of our size have a five-person Council.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Popson opposed the proposed change, saying that “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, and more is better” and Ryan Buckhannon pointed out that reducing the size of the Council might burden individual members with too many committee assignments.

“I don’t have a problem with the way the Council is set up. I don’t see where there’s an issue. If Council were to move to a smaller form of government, I would like to see it zoned where there is representation from each district.”

Susan Smith favored the petition route, noting that “We have an extremely engaged community, and I don’t see the sense in removing opportunities for engagement in the community,” and Jimmy Ward agreed that the Council should not be tasked with determining if there should be a referendum.

The plan to place the size of the Council on the Nov. 2 ballot passed with the support of Moye, Pounds, Randy Bell, Rusty Streetman and Mayor Jimmy Carroll. Smith, Popson, Ward and Buckhannon voted against the measure.

In other action March 23, the Council approved two applications to provide commercial surfing instruction on the beach, from Kyle Busey and Philip Antman.