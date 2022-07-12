Divided Council Approves Isle Of Palms Marina Leases

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

The Isle of Palms City Council has narrowly passed first reading of a pair of ordinances that would re-assign the leases at the IOP Marina to a company that runs several other Lowcountry marinas, but nearly half its members appeared unconvinced that the city was making the right move. At its June 28 meeting, the Council voted 5-4 to transfer the leases from Marina Joint Ventures, Inc. and Marina Outpost, Inc. to Morgan Creek Marina, LLC. A meeting was planned for July 11 at 5 p.m. to give Mike Shuler, the manager and principal investor of 32 North, Morgan Creek Marina’s parent company, the opportunity to outline his plans for the IOP Marina to local residents.

Mayor Phillip Pounds explained that Shuler has agreed to turn over control of what has been referred to as “shared parking,” the lot on the Waterway side of the boat ramp, which he said would provide free parking for IOP residents. He pointed out that the proposed new lease would offer free boat launching, along with no fewer than 12 dry boat storage spaces, for locals.

The mayor added that the new tenant wants clarification that he will be able to legally sell beer and wine at the Marina Store and that customers will be able to drink on the premises. The store currently sells beer and wine and people have long consumed these beverages on the deck, which is not specifically permitted under city regulations. Drinking, parking, Shuler’s plans for the Marina and the possibility of a boat club all were items that kept the two ordinances from passing with a larger majority.

“We’re getting shared parking, and that’s great,” Council Member John Bogosian stated.

“But I’ve only seen five due diligence items out of nine we asked for.” Bogosian added that a boat club would change the character of the Marina.

“We don’t understand the revenue to the city this boat club will generate. In all likelihood, it would become the dominant tenant,” Bogosian added, stating that he would be in favor of agreeing to transfer the current leases to the new operator.

“When we first started these conversations with Mr. Shuler, I was excited about the new change,” Council Member Katie Miars commented. “He said the parking thing was going to be made as a measure of good faith, not intended to be any sort of quid pro quo or anything like that.”

Council Member Jan Anderson was worried that negotiations with 32 North might affect an agreement the city already has in place with the owners of Islander 71, the new restaurant at the Marina. She was especially concerned about the possibility of the Marina Store obtaining a liquor license, though Pounds reminded her that only beer and wine would be available there.

Council Member Scott Pierce said he has been asked many questions by local residents since plans to re-assign the leases were announced in April.

These include:

• Is the prospective tenant that will be responsible for the 23-year lease financially sound for the long-term and self-sufficient?

• Do you know and can you verify who the principals and owners are behind the corporate structure that will be responsible for the lease?

• Do you know, with the likely new services and boat club, how the revenue share will work for IOP?

• What is the new tenant’s business plan and what will happen to the Marina layout, convenience store, parking lots and docks that might impact residents?

Pierce said he has been unable to answer any of these questions.“We deferred our first reading because IOP had not received all the requested due diligence materials. I have not received any new verifiable due diligence information, just a tweak to the proposed amendments,” Pierce said. Council Member Blair Hahn was ready to transfer the Marina leases, mostly due to Shuler’s willingness to turn over the shared parking area to the city and because the question of whether customers can drink beer and wine at the Marina Store would be cleared up. “Parking is a huge issue for all residents I have talked to,” Hahn remarked. “And the beer and wine license currently says they can sell beer and wine but it’s silent on consumption. It’s been a practice for 30 years. People have consumed beer and wine at the Marina. It’s a huge liability for the city. By clarifying this and requiring proper licensure, it relieves the city of liability. It’s a win on both sides.”

Following the executive session, the Council voted 5-4 to pass both ordinances on first reading, after Jimmy Ward requested a roll-call vote. Pounds, Hahn, Ward, Kevin Popson and Rusty Streetman supported the proposal, while Pierce, Miars, Anderson and Bogosian voted no.