By Zach Watson for The Island Eye News

John Palms, Ph.D., a resident of Isle of Palms and a member of The Citadel class of 1958, is the 2020 recipient of the prestigious Krause Center Award for Distinguished Service, Leadership and Ethics.

The honor normally is announced at the Krause Center’s annual Principled Leadership Symposium, which was canceled due to COVID-19.

“An internationally recognized scientist and academician, national security advisor, eminent educator and public servant, distinguished Citadel graduate and tireless advocate for humanitarian causes, Dr. Palms exemplifies to the highest degree the ethos of the Krause Award and the essence of servant-leadership,” Darin Zimmerman, Ph.D., dean of The Citadel’s Swain Family School of Science and Mathematics, wrote in his nomination letter.

Palms graduated from The Citadel as a distinguished Air Force ROTC cadet, receiving a commission into the U.S. Air Force. After earning a master of science in physics in 1959, he began serving as a nuclear weapons officer. Following his Air Force active duty, he completed his Ph.D. in physics at the University of New Mexico and joined the faculty at Emory University, where he served for 23 years, first as

an assistant professor and later as the university’s chief academic officer.

Palms later was the president of Georgia State University before becoming the president of the University of South Carolina, where he served for almost 12 years.

“Despite his numerous accolades and many top-tier administrative and advisory roles, Dr. John Palms is a humble human being who thinks of others before himself and who sees and seeks the good in his fellow man. His lifelong pursuit of excellence with integrity, exemplifying our core values of honor, duty and respect, qualify him as the ideal recipient of the 2020 Krause Center Award for Distinguished Service, Leadership and Ethics,” according to Col. Tom Clark, executive director of the Krause Center for Leadership and Ethics.

Palms has published more than 60 scientific and technical papers and reports, and he holds honorary degrees from The Citadel and the University of South Carolina. In 2012, USC named a building, the John M. Palms Center for Graduate Science Research, in his honor.

The Citadel’s Krause Center for Leadership and Ethics creates and advances collaborative programs, ethics education and community engagement to develop principled leaders. The Center creates opportunities for leader development through structured courses, ethics bowl competitions, leadership conferences and service learning and civic engagement programs for Citadel cadets, students, faculty and staff.