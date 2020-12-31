Department Of Natural Resources Officer Was A Lifesaver

By David Lucas for The Island Eye News

Griffin Allison

A South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officer was recently responsible for saving a driver’s life in Charleston County.

On Dec. 14, LCpl. Griffin Allison arrived at the scene of a crash involving a pickup truck and dump truck on Highway 17 near the U.S. Post Office in Awendaw.

The pickup caught fire while its driver was trapped inside the vehicle. Allison and the occupants of the dump truck were able to free and rescue the driver from the pickup just seconds before it was fully engulfed in flames.

Had it not been for Allison’s quick actions, the outcome might have been very different for the driver.

The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire Department arrived on scene to find the pickup truck, fully involved in fire, under the rear end of a dump truck, which was also on fire, and all occupants out of the vehicles.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries to his lower right arm and was transported to Roper Hospital in Mount Pleasant by Charleston County EMS.