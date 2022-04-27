Dave Artushin Takes Aim For District 112

Staff Report for Island Eye News

Dave Artushin has filed to run for South Carolina House District 112. The owner and operator of a multimedia production company for over a decade, Artushin lives in Mount Pleasant with his wife and two young boys. “I’m not a political insider, I think we have enough of those in the State House already. We need an advocate who will work to preserve our quality of life, support our public schools, and protect our beautiful coastal environment,” Artushin said. House District 112 includes parts of Mount Pleasant, Sullivan’s Island, Isle of Palms, and parts of Awendaw. Artushin is expected to be the only Democratic candidate in the race. On the Republican side, first-term Representative Joe Bustos is facing a crowded primary race against Ross Ward and Jackie LaPan Edgerton.

For more information on Artushin, visit his campaign website vote4davesc.com.