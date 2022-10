By Dave Artushin for Island Eye News

South Carolina House District 112 Candidate Dave Artushin has shared his support for the Justice For ALS Veterans Act from the ALS Association.

The Justice for ALS Veterans Act would extend benefits to surviving spouses of veterans who have passed from ALS, regardless of how long their loved one lived with the disease.

You may read more about the Act here: bit.ly/3VAtbLc.