Daniel Brownstein Seeks State House Seat

By Daniel Brownstein for The Island Eye News

Democrat Daniel Brownstein officially launched his campaign for the District 112 seat in the South Carolina House of Representatives March 30.

With a passion for helping others and finding solutions, Brownstein pledged to be engaged and communicative with the residents in his district, which includes Mount Pleasant, Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms.

“I am running to be a fresh voice in Columbia,” he said. “I will serve my district with the utmost integrity and work to solve the very real problems we are facing.”

He said that although many residents may not be focusing on local elections as they grapple with the COVID-19 crisis, the current situation only reaffirmed his desire to run for public office.

“We are used to hurricane scares that shut things down for a week or so, but I am concerned about how the disruption of losing an entire season is going to impact our workers and small businesses,” he said. “When this is all over and we are able to resume our daily lives, we need to make sure we aren’t leaving anyone behind.”

Brownstein, 38, works as marketing director for Mount Pleasant-based law firm Richardson, Patrick, Westbrook and Brickman. He lives in Mount Pleasant with his wife, Pamela, a freelance writer and graphic designer, and his two children – Wolfe, 8, and Selah, 6 – who attend Whitesides Elementary School.

Having lived along the coast of South Carolina for most of his adult life, Brownstein understands the issues that threaten the way of life so many value in the Lowcountry. He worked as a reporter for The Island Packet in Bluffton and Hilton Head Island, where he won awards for his dedication to public service and investigative reporting. His experience also includes more than five years as communications director for the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, where he secured more than $1 million in grant projects for some of South Carolina’s poorest counties. He worked with Solicitor Duffie Stone to develop a data-driven statewide budget to fund 104 new prosecutors in order to reduce case backlogs and ensure that every county in the state has at least one full-time prosecutor. The state Legislature approved the measure in 2016.

Brownstein feels strongly about criminal justice reform. He recently served on the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, a countywide board of community members and public officials that manages a MacArthur Foundation grant aimed at making improvements to the criminal justice system.

He also cares about the most vulnerable members of the community, and his actions reflect his beliefs. While working for Solicitor Stone, Brownstein was instrumental in lobbying the General Assembly for South Carolina’s anti-human trafficking legislation, which was signed into law in 2012. He also sits on the board of directors for the nonprofit South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault.

Other top items on his agenda include education reform that benefits teachers and students, protecting the environment and improving transportation infrastructure East of the Cooper.

Brownstein’s educational background includes an MBA from the University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business and a bachelor of arts degree in communications from Otterbein College in Westerville, Ohio.

Pragmatic and engaged, Brownstein exemplifies qualities not typically associated with politicians. His sincere, straightforward approach puts the interests of the citizens first.

“I am ready to roll up my sleeves and show the rest of the state how we get things done in the Lowcountry,” he said.

For more information about Daniel Brownstein’s campaign, visit danielbrownstein.com or like his Facebook page at facebook.com/daniel.s.brownstein.