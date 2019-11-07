Cutting Up At The New Dock

Photo by Barb Bergwerf

The ribbon cutting ceremony at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club held on Thursday, Oct. 24 launched better community access to Hamlin Creek. With all inclusivity the goal, a handicap accessible watercraft launch is connected to the floating dock, made possible, in part, by a donation from Dunes Properties in the name of Toddy Poore.

Randy Walker, of Dunes Properties, offered this about Poore, “When I accepted the sales position at Wild Dunes in 1983, I was driving back and forth daily from Fripp Island, and looking for a home to rent. Finally found one in Cooper Estates and called the agent on the ‘For Rent’ sign. Up pulls the big blue land yacht with Poore inside talking on a radio phone -long before cell phones.

She was one of the first people I met and I came to learn she had been one of the top agents in Charleston while single-handily raising 6 children. Six years later, when I went looking for investors to fund Dunes Properties, Toddy was the first to sign up. (Probably encouraged by our cofounder, Betty Poore.)

A few years later Poore joined us from ReMax after Max Hill retired. I remember she was concerned that she was slowing down. But I was happy to have her, knowing she had more real estate experience in her little finger than most veteran agents I’d met. So I told her just hang around and let your knowledge rub off on the others in our IOP office.

She is one of the happiest, most optimistic people I’ve ever met, so it only seemed right to make our donation to the Exchange Club in her name because this company is always believed in giving back to the community.”