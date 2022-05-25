Cutting Council Seats Returns To Isle Of Palms Agenda

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

A plan to allow the residents of Isle of Palms to vote on whether to reduce the size of the Council from nine to seven members – which passed and then failed last year – has been resurrected and will be considered by the city’s governing body at its May 24 meeting. On May 3, the Personnel Committee decided to bring the issue to the full Council. City Administrator Desiree Fragoso pointed out that the Council would have to pass two readings of an ordinance establishing the referendum – in June and July – to meet the Charleston County Board of Elections & Voter Registration’s August deadline to add the item to the Nov. 8 ballot. “The important thing to remember is that the Council is making a recommendation. Ultimately, it’s the residents’ choice,” said Personnel Chair John Bogosian. “I’m in favor of going to seven, but I don’t know if I’ve made up my mind on how we get there.” Bogosian added that there are three points the Council should discuss at its May 24 meeting: should the size of the Council be changed; should the referendum be binding; and how should the change be phased in. In March 2021, the Council voted 5-4 to have a referendum, but, by June, when the ordinance came up for a vote, then-Mayor Jimmy Carroll had changed his mind, and the measure was defeated by a 5-4 count. Among Council members who are still serving, Phillip Pounds and Rusty Streetman supported the referendum, while Kevin Popson and Jimmy Ward voted no.

Last year’s referendum was nonbinding, which means the Council had the option to overrule the will of the electorate. It also would have phased in the change over two election cycles. In 2023, the top three vote-getters would have been elected to four-year terms, while the fourth-place finisher would have been elected for two years. Replicated in 2025, that would have reduced the Council to seven members by 2027. Bogosian said a similar plan might be considered this year. “That’s certainly an option. That’s something that will be debated at the Council meeting – the benefits and concerns of immediately versus a phased-in approach,” Bogosian commented. Council Member Jan Anderson said at the May 3 meeting that she favored reducing the size of the Council, pointing out that “It’s difficult to find nine people willing to make the commitment. Seven seems to be a better number for us.” Anderson added, however, that she preferred to wait until the Council completes its six-month trial – from July through December – of replacing committee meetings with workshops that include all nine members of the city’s governing body. “I sort of see this sequence. We do the workshop test until December, see how that works, and then, if we still want to consider reducing the size of Council, we do that next,” Anderson said. Local resident Sarah Vega presented a similar idea during the citizens’ comments portion of the meeting. She asked that the Committee table its discussion on changing the size of the Council until January 2023. “This is a fundamental shift in the way that we are governed and the way that citizens interact with that governing process,” Vega said.

“One fundamental change at a time is more than enough. These two elements of government are connected.” “If you insist on moving forward, I hope that you will consider answering these questions in the name of transparency: What problem are you trying to solve by reducing the size of Council? Who decided that the size of our Council was a problem that needed to be addressed? Is it Council members, voters that have spoken with you, city staff of some combination? Why is reducing the size of the Council from nine to seven a solution that you feel best serves the public interest?” Vega said. She added: “To consider reducing the size of our Council certainly seems a bit backward to me. It seems like a solution that’s looking for a problem.” Bogosian and Council Member Scott Pierce agreed that if there is a referendum, it should be binding.

“A lot of people are in favor of this, and others say ‘if it’s not broken, don’t fix it,”’ Bogosian concluded. “Ultimately, the people will decide.”

