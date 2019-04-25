Cunningham Statement On Administration’s Decision To Sideline Plan To Expand Oil And Gas Drilling

By Rebecca Drago for Island Eye News

In response to reports that the Trump Administration’s plans to expand offshore oil and gas drilling had been indefinitely postponed, Rep. Joe Cunningham released the following statement:

“I welcome this news from Interior Secretary Bernhardt and the Trump Administration. This decision is the result of constant pressure from coastal communities, environmental groups, and elected officials who made it abundantly clear that offshore oil and gas drilling is dangerous, unwanted, and a threat to our economy and way of life. I’m glad to see the Administration listened. However, this fight is far from over. We need legislation to permanently ban offshore oil and gas drilling and make sure that no Administration can put our communities at risk. Congress must pass my bipartisan legislation, HR 1941: The Coastal and Marine Economies Protection Act, as soon as possible.”