Credit One Charleston Open To Return With New Attendee Experiences In 2023

By Arielle Alpino for The Island Eye News

The Credit One Charleston Open, the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America and the kickoff to clay season on the WTA Hologic Tour, will return for its 51st year April 1-9, 2023 on Daniel Island in Charleston, South Carolina. The highly anticipated tournament will feature more than 100 of the world’s top tennis players and welcome back fans to the newly renovated Credit One Stadium. Ticket packages and single session tickets went on sale to the general public on Oct. 27. The 2023 player field already includes World No. 3 Jessica Pegula, World No. 11 Madison Keys, World No. 12 Paula Badosa, World No. 13 Belinda Bencic and World No. 37 Sloane Stephens with additional top player announcements coming soon.

Keys, Bencic and Stephens are former Charleston champions, all having lifted the trophy on Daniel Island in recent years. In addition to exciting on-court action, the tournament is building new attendee experiences for fans next year. On-site entertainment, upgraded food and beverage options and interactive activations are areas of key focus for the tournament beyond the court in 2023. Returning to the tournament grounds is the popular tennis-focused Net Generation activation with USTA South Carolina, which will feature hands-on activities for both kids and adults alike. Built under large oaks just steps from the stadium, “Charleston’s Living Room”, a popular dining and lounge retreat from The Charleston Place, will be expanded to showcase the best of Charleston hospitality to more guests in 2023. “This year we debuted a renovated stadium, welcomed a new title sponsor and celebrated our 50th year in tennis. It was an amazing tournament and made us enthusiastic about the future of tennis and entertainment in Charleston,” said Bob Moran, Tournament Director of the Credit One Charleston Open and President of Charleston Tennis LLC. “Now, we are looking towards the future with the goal of bringing innovative fan experiences to our event in 2023. When our attendees come on-site next year, we want to create an atmosphere where they feel excitement from the second they step through our gates. We will share our experiential plans with fans in the coming months.” When purchasing tickets for the 2023 Credit One Charleston Open, patrons have the option to choose from single session tickets ($25+) and a range of upgraded ticket packages and seat offerings, including the Intro Package ($280), Finale Package ($360), Champions Package ($275) and Tournament Long Package ($600+).

Packages provide exclusive and premier views of the court from 100 and 200 level stadium seating, as well as the best value on tickets. In addition, select packages will offer tennis patrons shaded seating, a new feature included in the renovated stadium’s Stage House.

Special discounts are available for juniors, seniors, USTA and military members. Juniors, 16 and under, will continue to be granted complimentary general admission seating, courtesy of Credit One Bank, with the purchase of an adult ticket. Tickets and packages can be purchased online at creditonecharlestonopen.com or by calling (843) 856-7900. For additional information, please email tickets@charlestontennisllc.com.