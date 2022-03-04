Craig Oliverius Is Isle Of Palm’s New Fire Chief

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

The lengthy search for a permanent leader for the Isle of Palms Fire Department ended March 3, when the IOP Council voted unanimously to offer the job to Craig Oliverius, who is currently serving as deputy chief of administration with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department.

Oliverius, who was chosen from among 53 applicants for the job of IOP fire chief, will assume his new duties on March 29. He’ll oversee 34-full-time employees and an annual budget of approximately $5 million.

Originally a volunteer with the Sullivan’s Island Fire Department, Oliverius rose through the ranks in the Mount Pleasant Fire Department, serving in areas including emergency response, operations, fire prevention, training, human resources, public relations, administration, emergency medical services and professional standards. He played an important role in developing the Mount Pleasant department’s strategic plan and in maintaining accredited status through the Commission on Fire Accreditation International.

“I am thrilled for Chief Oliverius to join our team at Isle of Palms,” said City Administrator Desiree Fragoso. “He has impressive qualifications and well-rounded experience working in an accredited fire department. We are fortunate to be able to draw from that experience and ensure that the Isle of Palms Fire Department is a beacon for professionalism and service to our community. His desire to foster innovation, collaborate with our partners, develop stronger relationships with our neighbors and mentor the next generation of fire service leaders will truly benefit the Isle of Palms Fire Department and the community.”

“I am humbled and honored to have this amazing opportunity to work with the Isle of Palms administrator, Council, firefighters, staff and elected officials,” Oliverius commented. “I look forward to hitting the ground running to lead and serve alongside this talented group of firefighters and staff. I’m excited to develop community partnerships as well as enhance existing public safety relationships. My goal is to deliver excellent customer service to everyone the Fire Department comes in contact with, including residents, businesses and visitors.”

Oliverius earned a masters of public affairs from the Harry Truman School of Public Affairs at the University of Missouri; and a master of education in administration and a bachelor of science degree in interdisciplinary studies from Middle Tennessee State University. He is a chief fire officer designee through the Center for Public Safety Excellence.

“We are thrilled to add someone to our IOP family with Craig’s credentials and background,” IOP Mayor Phillip Pounds commented. “Craig will be a great addition to an already strong department. Everybody was very impressed. It’s exciting to add someone of his caliber to our ranks.”

Council members interviewed the final two candidates at a special meeting March 3. Last September, the Council authorized spending $25,000 to hire the services of a recruitment firm to develop “a fair, consistent and transparent process for the selection of the next fire chief,” according to Fragoso. In October, the city entered into an agreement with Developmental Associates of Chapel Hill, North Carolina. After meeting with the city administrative staff and Fire Department personnel, the recruitment firm developed a job profile. A total of 53 applications for the job were submitted between mid-November and Dec. 19.

Developmental Associates reduced the field to 15 candidates and then to five, who went through a two-day evaluation process and were assessed by fire chiefs from Charleston, North Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Goose Creek, Clemson University, Georgetown, Hilton Head in South Carolina and Savannah, Augusta, Albany, Columbus and Valdosta in Georgia. Fragoso selected the final two candidates.

Ken Briscoe, former fire chief in Lenoir, North Carolina, has been serving as interim chief in Isle of Palms since September 2021. From March until September, IOP Police Chief Kevin Cornett was in charge of both the fire and police departments. Longtime Chief Ann Graham retired at the end of 2020.