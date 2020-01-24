Cowboy Mouth To Perform At The Windjammer

Provided for Island Eye News

Cowboy Mouth is headed to Isle of Palms for a pair of concerts at The Windjammer on Friday, Jan. 24 and Saturday, Jan 25. Cowboy Mouth’s raucous live shows have made them a staple of the national club and festival circuit since the mid 90’s. Over the years they have played thousands of shows in front of almost ten million fans. They just released their second Greatest Hits record in May of last year and an EP of new songs is slated for release in the spring. Cowboy Mouth’s leader, Fred LeBlanc, is a true man of many hats. In addition to handling drumming duties for the band he’s also the lead singer and front man, and he writes a majority of the band’s music on guitar. He also published a children’s book in 2016 and is the proud papa of two.

Now approaching their third decade together, the New Orleans-based rockers continue to cement their reputation as celebratory, electrifying road warriors. They’ve played more than 3,000 shows to over 10 million fans, mixing the partyfriendly punch of their hometown — a city known for good times and even better music — with a raw, rock & roll foundation. From the opening guitar riff of the band’s signature hit, “Jenny Says,” to the furious percussion supplied by the group’s drummer and larger-than-life front man, Fred LeBlanc, Cowboy Mouth shows remain legendary.

“A Cowboy Mouth concert is like a Southern gospel revival without the religion,” says LeBlanc, who helped form the band in 1990. Nearly 30 years later, Cowboy Mouth continue to do their best work onstage, supplying their nightly congregation of rock & roll sinners and holy rollers— from the 100,000 people who watched the band open for Aerosmith at Jazz Fest 2018, to the densely packed audiences that have filled the band’s club and theater shows for decades — with a reminder that rock & roll music doesn’t just swagger, sweat, and stomp. It saves.

Back in the 1990s, when rock was king and record labels were loaded, Cowboy Mouth released hit songs for MCA Records and Atlantic Records. MTV loved the guys. The radio loved them, too, with “Jenny Says” charging up the Top 40 hit on multiple Billboard charts. Even so, it was the band’s touring schedule and live show that truly set them apart. When the recording industry took a nosedive during the 2000s, Cowboy Mouth continued flying high, creating an even tighter bond with their audience by releasing music on their own. They didn’t need help from any record execs. After all, it was the band’s fanbase that had always supported Cowboy Mouth…and today, it’s still the high-energy live show that keeps the crowds coming back.

That live show received new fuel in 2019, when Cowboy Mouth releases an EP of original songs loaded with the same in-your-face, amplified attack that launched the band’s career years ago. Joining Fred LeBlanc on the new record is the band’s longtime guitarist John Thomas Griffith, who fronted the nationally-acclaimed group Red Rockers (and sang on their early-1980s MTV staple, “China”) before joining Cowboy Mouth’s original lineup.

Also featuring bassist Brian Broussard and guitarist Matt Jones, Cowboy Mouth’s roster is stronger than ever: a lineup of four rock & roll veterans, all working together to stir the band’s unique gumbo of pop, Big Easy blues, soul, punk, and redemptive rock & roll.

“What we provide isn’t just musical entertainment,” LeBlanc explains. “It’s an experience. We’re constantly looking to top ourselves, because that’s just who we are. We’re galvanizers. We’re a bit hyperbolic. We’re Cowboy Mouth.” Cake Magazine said it best: “On a bad night, they will blow the roof of the place. On a good night, Cowboy Mouth will save your soul.”

For more information please visit cowboymouth.com.