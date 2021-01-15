COVID Vaccinations Underway At Bishop Gadsden

By Kimberly M. Borts for The Island Eye News

Bishop Gadsden resident Joan Ladd receives her vaccination from CVS Pharmacist Pat DiSarno.

Bishop Gadsden Episcopal Retirement Community has welcomed two vaccine clinics from CVS Pharmacy to administer its first doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The first clinic was held on Dec. 29, where nearly 200 vaccines were distributed to Bishop Gadsden’s skilled care and assisted living communities and those who provide direct care to them. The second clinic was held on Jan. 5, where 441 Bishop Gadsden team members and residents received their first dose.

With an information campaign launched and the slogan – “It’s Not the Vaccine, it’s Being Vaccinated that Will Return us to Normal,” Bishop Gadsden is proud of the overwhelming positive response received from its team and residents.

Future clinics scheduled by CVS are anticipated in the coming weeks, with a goal to have the entire Bishop Gadsden community vaccinated by the end of February.

“Seeing our first resident and team members receive the vaccine was not only exciting but also a very emotional moment. We have been through a great deal this year, and, more importantly, we have seen the best of humanity – the patience, the kindness, the flexibility and the desire to do all we can to support our community,” said President and CEO Sarah Tipton. “Having our clinical team members who have cared for residents and residents who have been so challenged this year receive the vaccine first was fitting. This is the first wonderful and hopeful step into better days, and we are very thankful to all the scientists and the medical community who have worked so hard to bring us this vaccine.”

Founded in 1850, Bishop Gadsden is a nonprofit, life-plan community serving more than 500 residents in a variety of residential and health care settings, including independent and assisted living, skilled nursing and memory support/ Alzheimer’s care.