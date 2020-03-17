COVID-19 Resident Message #3

By Andy Benke for Island Eye News

This morning the Town met with owners and management of the various restaurants on Sullivan’s Island to discuss protocols in place and strategies to stop the further spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Pending further directives from Governor McMaster, beginning today establishments will follow the recommendation of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and limit inside seating to not more than fifty (50) patrons appropriately spaced apart. When dining out, the Mayor reminds everyone that the food and beverage work force will likely be hurt dramatically by the pandemic so do not forget the gratuity which they depend upon. Additionally, carry-out orders will be encouraged. Several establishments are considering curbside service or delivery.

While residents are encouraged to support local businesses, it is important to adhere to guidelines suggested by the CDC. If at all possible, limit your social gathering to small groups. By all means, if one displays symptoms of COVID-19 isolate yourself and seek screening and guidance from the appropriate medical professional.

Residents are reminded that Town Hall employees are working remotely but are available by telephone or email. Please visit the Town website www.sullivansisland.sc.gov for contact information by department. Emergency departments are fully staffed and standing-by at the ready to provide assistance. Always dial 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency or 843-743-7200 for Police, Fire or Water and Sewer non-emergency assistance.

Finally, additional messages will follow as necessary.