COVID-19 Resident Message #1

By Andy Benke for Island Eye News

Good evening Island residents,

This is the first message from Town Hall on the matter of COVID-19. Other messages will follow as needed or as the situation changes .

The Town of Sullivan’s Island, in coordination with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC), the Center for Disease Control (CDC), Charleston County Emergency Management Division, Town of Mt. Pleasant and City of Isle of Palms, is closely monitoring a rapidly emerging outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and preparing for potential impacts. Contingencies are in place to provide continued and uninterrupted public service should the virus arrive in South Carolina.

Patients with COVID-19 have reported mild to severe respiratory illness. Symptoms can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina at this time. Potential exposure could come if patients have been in close contact to a person known to have COVID-19, or if they have recently traveled to and from an area with widespread or ongoing community spread. The CDC is urging individuals concerned about their exposure risk to COVID-19 to call their doctor. Calling your healthcare provider first gives them the opportunity to triage patients and determine the best course of action, and could help prevent the spread of COVID -19 .

The CDC recommends taking the following preventive measures:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water, if hands are visibly dirty.

For more information including the latest updates on the virus in South Carolina, visit SCDEHC and CDC’s websites.

As a separate reminder , always dial 9-1-1 for emergency assistance. For non-emergency assistance, Police, Fire and Water and Sewer can be reached through Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch by calling 843-743-7200.

Regards,

Andy