Council Members Bid Farewell

Staff Report for Island Eye News

SANDY FERENCZ

For the last two weeks since the filing for Council seats opened, I have considered all the pros and cons of another four years in service to Isle of Palms residents. These last eight years (two years on ATAX and six years on Council) have been full of experiences I will never forget. Service to our residents has far exceeded all expectations.

But, life is short and at this stage in my life, I feel I need to step back and enjoy all that this beautiful island has to offer.

I sincerely hope that the person who fills that far right seat in Council Chambers will ask the hard questions; bring full transparency to hiring both employees and contractors, drill down on budgetary decisions, protect the City from “shoddy” construction, develop a strategic plan so everyone knows where we are going and why, develop a resident centered vision for the Marina, (or just sell it), listen to the Planning Commission regarding drainage and short term rentals (they really have the talent on that Commission to give expert advice to Council), protect all the flora and fauna that make our island such a rare environment, and above all, respect each other.

This island is a paradise for those of us lucky enough to call it home. I urge the new Council to protect our residential way of life and do not automate, digitize, legalize, or commercialize it out of existence.

Good luck to all the candidates and sitting Council members as you address the complex challenges ahead. In January I will join the voices of residents during Citizen Comments.

TED KINGHORN

After having the privilege and honor of serving South Carolina local governments for over 40 years directly, through their associations, the General Assembly and the US Congress it has been an interesting and informative experience being elected to the Isle of Palms City Council. It is one I will not soon forget. I wish all future elected officials the best in serving our community. I thank the dedicated, professional staff for their service and wish them well.

CAROL RICE

I am not running for re- election to Isle of Palms City Council. Three terms (not all consecutively) has allowed me to serve the island in a way that makes me very proud. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve on City Council and I will miss my constant contact with my “city” family. I look forward to seeing some fresh, young, new faces on the Council.