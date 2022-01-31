Council Commends Robinson For Service To Sullivan’s Island

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

The Sullivan’s Island Council has passed a resolution commending Randy Robinson, who is retiring after spending more than four decades in a variety of positions with the town. At its regularly scheduled meeting Jan. 18, the Council cited Robinson for his many years of public service, because he “has demonstrated an enduring affection for the island and dedication to its residents.”

Robinson, a Sullivan’s Island native, started his service to the island as a firefighter and later was a part-time and then a fulltime building official. He worked “diligently and tirelessly” to help Sullivan’s Island recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Hugo in 1989 and also served as the town’s flood plain manager. “Thank you for the support through the years,” Robinson told the Council.

“Without the Council’s support, I couldn’t have done the things I was able to do. It’s been a blast, and I’m ready to move on.” The Council unanimously approved on third reading an ordinance that will allow the town to lease property generally bounded by Sullivan’s Island Elementary School, Mike Perkis Place and I’On Avenue to the Battery Gadsden Cultural Center. In addition, the Council decided to accept a bid from Mahoney’s Sign Company to produce and install 36-inch by 24-inch historical markers at Battery Capron and Butler, Station 17 and Middle and the rear gate of Fort Moultrie, near the cannons at the intersection of Poe and Middle. The Battery Gadsden Cultural Center will provide the verbiage and photos for the markers. At the Council’s request, BGCC contacted five potential vendors. Four of them responded with bids, including Mahoney’s, which offered to do the job for $1,100 per sign. Graphic designer Dan Roth of Athens, Georgia, who has worked with the town previously, will design the markers for $1,500, bringing the total bid to $4,800.

The other bids ranged from $2,698.45 to $8,999.30 – plus $400 each for single post frames or $500 each for double post frames. Council Member Justin Novak, who serves on the Council’s Public Facilities Committee, suggested that Mahoney’s Signs “is the way to go.” “It’s a good price, and we’re familiar with them,” he said. The Council also voted to move forward with a $4,800 expenditure for three historical markers and to lease property to the Battery Gadsden Cultural Center and, as is the town’s custom, to read aloud the names of islanders who passed away during the previous year.

Mayor Pat O’Neil read aloud the names of islanders who died in 2021, including: Louise Rossell, Jennifer Butler Murray, James E. Wear, C. Bryan Rowell, Ralph E. Rivers, M.D., James W. “Tommy” Tompkins Jr., Carolyn Farmer Scarpa-Neal, James “Jimmy” Gladden Jr., Florine Gunnells Dodds, Amanda Hunt Bayard, Marie McManus, Juanita “Nita” Byrum, Richard “Dick” Blanchard, Kathleen “Kathy” Marie Mazanek Anderegg and Brian W. Bean.