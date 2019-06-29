Correction

In the last issue of the Island Eye News we were pleased to announce Arthur Stubb’s retirement after 35 years of UPS service to Sullivan’s Island and the celebration to raise funds and awareness for Independent Grounds Coffee House, an organization that provides job training for adults with disabilities.

The article described Arthur’s son’s Cerebral Palsy as severe. We apologize for this assumption and recognize that an individual’s physical and/or cognitive challenges should not be judged by the casual observer.