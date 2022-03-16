Cooper River Bridge Run Right Around The Corner

By Meredith Nelson for The Island Eye News

The Cooper River Bridge Run is approaching quickly… Hopefully you are well on your way to “get over it” successfully. Your training plan has been going well, your nutrition is spot-on, and you’re getting enough sleep … seven to eight hours every night. You are ready. Wait – you say you fell off your training plan a week after you started? You traded in your veggies and whole grains for burgers and biscuits? You’re staying up late, binge-watching the latest on Netflix? You still have time to do some damage control, and make sure you get over the Ravenel Bridge on April 2. Here are some tips on how to salvage your race efforts.

Training: Start tomorrow

Yes, start tomorrow, but not too much, and avoid increasing your mileage too quickly. Set a goal to run a reasonable distance – whether it’s 1, 2, 3 miles or more. Try to run at least three days a week, with one of those days being a longer run. Gradually increase the longer run, while keeping the other runs about the same distance. Get out and walk/run the bridge… If you can go all the way over and back, that’s great. However, there is no need to go all the way over, as the hardest part will be from Mount Pleasant to the top, so acclimate your body to the steep incline.

Even if you can work up to around 4 miles before April 2, you’ll be fine. I’m not a fan of running every day… The pounding takes its toll after time. If you can take one, two, or even three days off, use those days to stretch, hydrate, eat well, and maybe catch up on your sleep (more on that later).

Cross training – elliptical, cycling, swimming, weight training, yoga, etc – done on your “off” days can also help improve your running without the physical demands of running.

Nutrition: Start now

Start cleaning up your intake now. But if you can’t (or don’t.) start now, no worries… Just be sure to include lots of healthy carbohydrates (think whole grains, fruits, and vegetables) and lean proteins such as fish and chicken the week prior to the Bridge Run. You probably don’t need to “carb load” for a 10K, unless you plan to be running much more than an hour. In that case, the day or two before the race, begin to include more of the healthy carbohydrates and less of the proteins and fats. You don’t have to completely eliminate them from your diet, just try to eat a little less. You won’t be using those as fuel on race day like you will the carbohydrates. Again, if you plan to be running less than an hour, you really don’t need to fill up your carbohydrate stores in advance. No matter how long you think it may take you to “get over it,” be sure to limit alcohol and drink plenty of water leading up to race day.

Sleep

As race day approaches, make an extra effort to go to bed in time to get at least seven hours of sleep each night. Don’t stress if you can’t sleep the night before the race, as it’s more important to sleep well the two or three days prior. I could write an entire column on how to improve your sleep habits… perhaps I’ll save that for another issue. Whether you are on your path to having a successful race, or you are in a sense going to “cram for a final exam” at the last minute, I hope you have a great experience. I’d love to hear your success stories … feel free to send info and photos to meredith@primetimefit.net.

Meredith Nelson is the owner of PrimeTime Fitness, LLC, and has been in the fitness industry since 1992. She can help you achieve your fitness and nutrition goals either in person or online. Check out primetimefit.net for more information.