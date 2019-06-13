Contra Comes To East Cooper

Staff Report for The Island Eye News

Contra dance, lively folk dancing to live music, is coming to East Cooper.

Charleston Folk has been hosting these dances twice a month on the 1st and 3rd Fridays at Felix Davis Community Center in Park Circle for many years. But on Friday, June 21, there’s an opportunity to get in on the fun at Church of the Holy Cross on Sullivan’s Island (2520 Middle Street) starting at 7:30 p.m.

The group dances are led by callers and are easy to learn in a quick lesson. Singles, families and couples are all welcome. Dancers should wear soft-soled shoes non-marking shoes and comfortable clothes for the energetic dances. Dancers need not come with a partner and reservations are not required. There will be an $8 admission charge at the door.

Charleston Folk wishes to thank Trevor Spencer, Associate Pastor, and Holy Cross Church for their generosity in providing the space for community outreach.