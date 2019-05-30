Construction Company Expands Offerings

By Anne Harris for The Island Eye News

Renaissance South Construction Company today announced they are expanding their offerings to include kitchen and bath remodels in homes East of the Cooper and downtown Charleston.

“Many homes East of the Cooper are at an age where their kitchens and bathrooms are in need of an update,” says Rob Crawford, Renaissance South’s president. “Although it can be a big undertaking, a renovation allows people to stay in a home or a neighborhood that they love.”

Renaissance’s re-entry into the kitchen & bath remodeling market means homeowners downtown and East of the Cooper now have access to one-stop quality design and construction resources, without having to build a new home, endure prolonged architectural review board processes or months-long waiting lists.

“Kitchens are the heart of family life, and a master bathroom should be a sanctuary where you can start your day with energy and end with renewal and relaxation,” Crawford says. “These tenets are the foundation of the culture and purpose of our company and have always been a focal point in our custom home projects. Our new Kitchen and Bath division gives homeowners access to a custom home level of craftsmanship for single room renovations,” Crawford says.

Renaissance South Construction Company, founded in 2008 by Robert C. Crawford III, specializes in custom home building and transforming existing homes into their highest, most elegant and functional form. By combining expert craftsmanship with technology, comfort and energy efficiency, the firm focuses on building high-quality custom homes and making thoughtful improvements to aging buildings. For more information visit RenaissanceSouth.com or call 843.388.5550.