Community Connections

By Judy Drew Fairchild for The Island Eye News

Dewees Island has a new Little Free Library.

If you’ve never heard of these, they are the brainchild of an international nonprofit organization that inspires a love of reading, builds community and sparks creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges around the world. Our library was provided by Chris and Monica Graff, who spend part of their year in Polebridge, Montana. They have a Little Free Library up and running in their front yard, on the way to Glacier National Park.

“I’ve been the steward of our Little Free Library in Polebridge for about four years now, and it has been a big hit with tourists and locals alike,” Monica commented. “I keep a rotating stock of literature and fun books based on what I think would interest the locals (and they let me know), and people also leave books of their own. People from all over the world have left little thank you notes, bouquets of fresh picked wildflowers, Polaroid photos and poems. One lady – a tourist on her way to the park – even mailed me a box of really good books when she got back home. I had no idea when we put up the library that it would mean so much to people, but it makes sense. Books can change lives. They can even save them sometimes.”

Monica and Chris ordered the Little Free Library and had it delivered to Dewees. Like homes on the Island, the design was cleared through the ARB.

And after it was installed, Chris painted it with Dewees approved colors.

Monica stocked it with books. “I wanted to bring a Little Free Library to Dewees because I saw how much it meant to the people of Polebridge,” she said. “They really took to it right away. Plus, books are my

passion. I love reading and learning, but I also love recommending good books. Chris says I have a talent for matching people to books, which I never really realized. Now I’m trying to pay attention to – and trust – that intuition. Sometimes I get it right and sometimes I don’t. But it doesn’t hurt to try.”

One of the Aldo Leopold Benches that Quentin Clark made as a gift for the Island sits between the Little Free Library and the turtle we commissioned as part of a Spoleto “Turtles on the Town” program in 2007.

The turtle was designed by Patricia Adelman, a ceramic artist from Camden, South Carolina. So this corner provides that sense of what we value: the library, the books within, the art and the wild.

The library is already generating excitement and community connections; several owners posted that they had either added or borrowed books.