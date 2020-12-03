HTML tutorial

Dec 03 2020

Come Sea The Magic At The Aquarium

Staff Report for Island Eye News

The South Carolina Aquarium’s holiday promotion, Come Sea the Magic, which started Dec. 1 and runs through Dec. 24, will offer photo ops and the opportunity for families to experience the magic of the season – in a socially distanced manner, of course.

Santa will be visiting the Aquarium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on. Dec. 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the capacity of the Aquarium will be limited, so guests are encouraged to purchase tickets early, online at scaquarium.org/holidays.

