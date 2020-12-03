Come Sea The Magic At The Aquarium

Staff Report for Island Eye News

The South Carolina Aquarium’s holiday promotion, Come Sea the Magic, which started Dec. 1 and runs through Dec. 24, will offer photo ops and the opportunity for families to experience the magic of the season – in a socially distanced manner, of course.

Santa will be visiting the Aquarium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on. Dec. 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the capacity of the Aquarium will be limited, so guests are encouraged to purchase tickets early, online at scaquarium.org/holidays.