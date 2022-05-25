By Marie-Louise Moreto for Island Eye News

The Mount Pleasant Community Arts Center will present its first Coffee House Variety Show on Thursday, June 2nd at 7pm in Alhambra Hall, located at 131 Middle Street in Mt. Pleasant.

The Coffee House Variety Show is an eclectic mix of music, song, and comedy presented in a relaxed coffee house atmosphere that showcases the talent and cultural diversity of local professional performing artists. This arts smorgasbord offers something for everyone from Jazz to Gullah Geechee to Opera to Rap. Clyde Moser is the Master of Ceremonies, the incredible talented performers are Ann Caldwell, Andy Livengood, Small Opera Company and V-Tones.

The ticket price is $25. Tickets may be purchased at https://coffeehousevarietyshow.eventbrite.com.