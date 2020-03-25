Coastal Community Foundation Launches COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund

By Abigail Darlington for The Island Eye News

Coastal Community Foundation of South Carolina, the largest nonprofit community foundation in the Palmetto State, has launched the COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund to receive charitable donations to support communities disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic consequences of the outbreak.

The fund is seeded with $140,000, with support from Coastal Community Foundation, Waccamaw Community Foundation and Frances P. Bunnelle Foundation. Additional money will be sought from individual donors, corporate partners and foundations.

The fund will provide flexible resources to organizations working with priority groups, including senior citizens, children, people who are health-compromised and workers in the hospitality and tourism industry in Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown, Hampton and Horry counties.

“The immediate threat to our communities is the spread of this virus and the pressures it could place on our health care systems. In addition to that, we anticipate short and longterm effects on our workforce and local economies,” said CCF President and Chief Executive Officer Darrin Goss. “By pooling our resources now to support those most affected, our region will be better equipped to respond quickly and sustain that response over the duration of this crisis.”

Tax-deductible donations can be made online at coastalcommunityfoundation. org/special-initiatives/covid-19relief-recovery-fund.

The fund is designed to make grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations and groups fiscally sponsored by a 501(c) (3) organization. The Foundation cannot accept applications from individuals or on behalf of individuals.

To learn more, visit coastalcommunityfoundation.org or call 843-723-3635.