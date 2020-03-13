Clemson Extension To Host Isle Of Palms Garden Club

By Betsy Cappelmann for The Island Eye News

The Isle of Palms Garden Club will be going to Clemson Extension on March 19 for its monthly meeting, taking a guided tour through the Education Center with a master gardener. The Center’s focus is developing sustainable, efficient and economical vegetable production and conventional and organic pest management.

Everyone is welcome to come. We will meet at the Exchange building on Palm Boulevard at 9 a.m. to carpool. The tour starts at 10 a.m. at the Education Center on Savannah Highway.

The Club also will be selling plants and garden-related items at the Isle of Palms yard sale between 8 a.m. and noon on March 28. Please come out and purchase some of our beautiful plants. All proceeds benefit the Garden Club.