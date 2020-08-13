City Of Isle of Palms, South Carolina COVID – 19 | Update #26

By Ronald Hanna for Island Eye News

City Council met on Thursday, August 13, 2020 to address changes to the City’s emergency ordinances.

City Council took the following actions:

• Citizens are required to use face coverings inside retail and food service establishments unless actively eating or drinking through October 13, 2020.

• No live entertainment and crowd drawing activities are allowed after 10:00 p.m.

• Restaurants, bars and event spaces are required to limit indoor occupancy by 50%

• Effective on Sunday, August 16, 2020, beach parking will be available on the ocean side of Palm Boulevard between 21st and 40th Avenue, and on the land side of Palm Boulevard between 42nd and 57th Avenue. Additionally, the south side (the side closer to Breach Inlet) of each of the avenues between 3rd and 9th Avenue, will be open to beach parking.

• Effective Sunday, August 16, 2020, the Municipal Parking Lots, located on Pavilion Drive, will reopen at full capacity.

• On-street metered parking spaces between 10th and 14th Avenue and the municipal lots will be free after 6:00 p.m. every day until October 31, 2020.

• Parking on Hartnett Boulevard between 27th and 29th Avenue is restricted to Recreation Center use only.

For additional information please visit www.iop.net.