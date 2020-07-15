City Of Isle Of Palms, South Carolina COVID – 19 | Update #25

By Ronald Hanna for Island Eye News

The Isle of Palms City Council held an emergency City Council meeting today, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. to discuss Emergency Ordinance 2020-11.

City Council took the following actions:

• Businesses, including but not limited to event spaces, restaurants and bars, shall not allow live entertainment, including but not limited to bands, DJ’s, karaoke, bingo, trivia, contests, or other crowd drawing activity after 9:00pm.

• During the duration of this emergency order, businesses, including but not limited to event spaces, restaurants and bars shall operate at fifty-percent (50%) occupancy. Council empowers the City Fire Marshall to inspect and issue a citation pursuant to the City’s Code of Ordinances, the Emergency Ordinance or any State Executive Order.

• Parking is prohibited on Palm Boulevard (both sides) and 3rd through 9th Avenues; and all municipal lots will be reduced to fifty-percent (50%) capacity.

Parking on Hartnett Blvd. between 27th and 29th and along 29th Avenue shall be for vehicles with residential parking permits and recreation center uses only. These restrictions shall be enforced 24/7, will begin on July 17th, 2020, and will remain in place for thirty (30) days or until Council amends. Residents (with proper residential parking decal) will be allowed to park along Palm Boulevard. Any person parking in the above areas for business purposes (who display a proper business license) are exempt from this prohibition. The Turtle Team may apply for parking passes from the Police Department during this period to allow for parking in the above areas. Violating these parking regulations will result in a $100 fine.

The following are still in effect:

• Face coverings are required while indoors in all retail and food service establishments.

• Social distancing is required on the beach, meaning unless members of the same household individuals should not gather in groups of more than three (3) at a distance of less than six (6) feet from one another.

• Beach parking will be available at the Isle of Palms County Park, half of the City Parking Lot located on Pavilion Drive, and at the Breach Inlet Parking lot.

For additional information please visit www.iop.net.