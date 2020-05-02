City Of Isle Of Palms, South Carolina COVID – 19 Update #22

By Ronald Hanna for Island Eye News
The Isle of Palms City Council held an emergency City Council meeting today, Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. to discuss and consider amendments to the emergency ordinances and implement further measures to protect the citizens of the Isle of Palms. City Council took the following actions:
- Entry access restrictions and checkpoints will remain in place from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. until Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
- After May 12th, beach parking will be restricted to the following areas: the ocean side of Palm Boulevard between 21st and 40th Avenue, the landside of Palm Boulevard between 41st through 57th and half of Municipal Parking Lot B. No parking will be allowed between 3rd and 9th Avenue.
- Short term rentals, hotel and overnight accommodations of 29 days or less are prohibited until May 12th. However, Council ordered the creation of a task force of members of the short term rental, hotel and healthcare community, along with City staff, to develop a phased approach to reopen short term rentals and hotels with the aim of reopening as soon as possible, but no later than May 12th. The task force will meet no later than Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
The following information, regulations and restrictions are still in place:
Beach Use Restrictions
Effective noon on April 21st, 2020, for those on the island, the beach will be open for exercise only.
Permitted exercise: Running, walking, dog-walking, biking, surfing, and other recreational activities consistent with social distancing.
Sunbathing, loitering without moving and groups of more than 3 people will be prohibited. There is an exemption for disabled citizens with the appropriate DMV issued handicap decal.
Access Restrictions
Access to the island is restricted between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. through May 12, 2020 to the following:
- Residents and property owners of the island with a current parking decal or any other proof of residency or ownership.
o 2019 and 2020 resident parking decals, hurricane re-entry stickers, Wild Dunes resident sticker. Police Department will temporarily stop issuing in person residential beach parking permits and passes. Residents who apply for their residential parking decal online will receive their permits and passes via us mail.
- Relatives and/or friends of residents only in a vehicle with a resident with a current parking decal or proof of residency readily visible on or near the vehicle.
- Caretakers
- Contractors with current business licenses
- Service workers with current decals
- Delivery personnel, including but not limited to pharmacy, FedEx, UPS, Amazon, USPS
- Any person delivering essential medical services, including caregivers
- Employees and suppliers of local business, including but not limited to, grocery stores, restaurants, contractors, property managers.
Assistance for Businesses
- All deadlines imposed by City Ordinance shall be suspended until July 15, 2020.
- A temporary exemption of the plastics ban ordinance is in place for businesses during the state of emergency.
- The City has compiled a list of resources available to businesses to support economic retention and recovery related to the novel outbreak.
City Operations and Other Information:
- Police and Fire Departments continue with normal operations and continue taking necessary measures to protect personnel from exposure and infection of COVID-19. Please call the non-emergency number at (843) 886-6522 rather than walk-in for nonemergency questions.
- All recreational and athletic programs/classes and events will be postponed until further notice.
- City Hall offices will be closed to the public starting on Tuesday, March 17th.
o City Hall staff will work remotely and staggered schedules to increase physical distance among employees and between employees and others.
o The City encourages all citizens to delay non-essential business and walk-in customer service to City Hall.
o Parking and Court fines can be paid online or by mail to PO Drawer 508 Isle of Palms, South Carolina.
o Other payments can be made online via credit card or through the drop box in the lobby of City Hall, or by mail to PO Drawer 508 Isle of Palms, South Carolina.
o Specific staff contact information is available on the City’s website here. Every effort will be made to accommodate residents remotely.
- The Building Departments is processing building permits and business licenses via phone, email, and using the forms page here. Please call (843) 886-9912 for more information.
- Police Department will temporarily stop issuing in person residential beach parking permits and passes. Residents who apply online will receive their permits and passes via us mail.
- As of now, household garbage collection will operate on a normal schedule. However, this is subject to any closure at the Charleston County Bee’s Ferry Landfill site.
- The Isle of Palms Marina and Breach Inlet boat ramp for launching and retrieving were opened at noon on Friday, April 17th.
- Municipal Court has been canceled and is being postponed to a later date. Notices will be mailed this week. For questions or more information, please email Amy Wilkerson Lee, Clerk of Court, at amyw@iop.net
- The Isle of Palms County Park is closed. Visit their Alert Center for updates.
- The public restrooms located in Front Beach will be temporarily closed until further notice.