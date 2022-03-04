City Of Isle Of Palms Names Permanent Fire Chief

By Desirée Fragoso for Island Eye News

The City of Isle of Palms has named Craig Oliverius to lead the Isle of Palms Fire Department. City Council unanimously approved a recommendation from City Administrator Fragoso to appoint Oliverius, Deputy Chief of the Mount Pleasant Fire Department, as the new Fire Chief effective March 29, 2022. As Fire Chief, he will oversee 34 full-time employees and an annual budget of approximately $5 million.



Chief Oliverius began his career as a volunteer firefighter in the Sullivan’s Island Fire Department before joining Mount Pleasant as a firefighter. During his 20-year career, he rose through the ranks serving in wide areas including emergency response, operations, fire prevention, training, human resources, public relations, administration, emergency medical services and professional standards. Oliverius was instrumental in the planning and development of the Mount Pleasant Fire Department’s Strategic Plan and in maintaining accredited status through the Commission on Fire Accreditation International.



“I am thrilled for Chief Oliverius to join our team at Isle of Palms. He has impressive qualifications and well-rounded experience working in an accredited Fire Department,” said City Administrator Fragoso. “We are fortunate to be able to draw from that experience and ensure that the Isle of Palms Fire Department is a beacon for professionalism and service to our community. His desire to foster innovation, collaborate with our partners, develop stronger relationships with our neighbors, and mentor the next generation of fire service leaders will truly benefit the Isle of Palms Fire Department and the community.”



The City retained the services of executive recruiting firm Developmental Associates to facilitate the search for the new Fire Chief. They completed a nationwide search that spanned four months and attracted many qualified candidates. During the recruitment process, Fire Department personnel participated in meetings and focus groups to provide feedback regarding qualifications and characteristics most important in their new fire chief. Of the 53 applications received, the search firm identified 15 as most qualified based on the established criteria.

These applicants participated in initial screening interviews, and the City Administrator and the consultant narrowed the field down to the top five applicants.



These five candidates participated in a two-day skill assessment process conducted by a group of 13 Fire Chiefs. The top two candidates were selected to come to the Isle of Palms for additional interviews and to meet the Fire Department personnel.



“I am humbled and honored to have this amazing opportunity to work with the City of Isle of Palms Administrator, Council, Firefighters, Staff, and Elected Officials,” Oliverius said. “I look forward to hitting the ground running to lead and serve alongside this talented group of firefighters and staff. I’m excited to develop community partnerships as well as enhance existing public safety relationships. My goal is to deliver excellent customer service to everyone the fire department comes in contact with, including residents, businesses, and visitors.”



Chief Oliverius earned a Master of Public Affairs from the Harry Truman School of Public Affairs at the University of Missouri; a Master of Education in Administration and a Bachelor of Science degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from Middle Tennessee State University; and is a Chief Fire Officer Designee through the Center for Public Safety Excellence.



“We are thrilled to add someone to our IOP family with Craig’s credentials and background. Craig will be a great addition to an already strong department,” Mayor Pounds said.