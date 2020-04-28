City Of Isle Of Palms Emergency Council Meeting To Mitigate Impact of COVID-19

By Ron Hanna for Island Eye News

The Isle of Palms City Council held an emergency City Council meeting today, Tuesday April 28, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. to discuss and consider amendments to the emergency ordinances, implement further measures to protect the citizens of the Isle of Palms and discuss a phased reopening strategy for the island, including the Recreation Center.

City Council took the following actions:

Starting on Friday, May 1, 2020 through Tuesday, May 12, 2020, the checkpoints and access restrictions to the island will be enforced between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

No new check-ins are permitted for Short Term Rentals, Hotels and other Overnight Accommodations beginning 10:00 a.m., March 26, 2020 through Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Violating these emergency measures may result in a fine of up to $1,087 and/or 30 days in jail and revocation of business license.

All public gatherings of any type, of greater than 3 people are prohibited, except family members who live in the same household.

Staring on Monday, May 4th, the following outdoor recreational facilities at the Recreation Center will reopen Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. 5:00 p.m.:

o Tennis courts: Available for singles only. No more than 2 people per court will be allowed at the same time or available for family play so long as players are all related and from the same household.

o Soccer field: The field will be divided in two halves. No more than 3 people will be allowed on each side.

o Multi-purpose field: The field will be divided in two halves. No more than 3 people will be allowed on each side.

o Bark Park: No more than 3 people will be allowed inside the bark park at the same time. Social distancing rules apply in the bark park. Any dog owners waiting outside for use of the bark park with their pet must remain six feet apart.

o Citizens will be required to maintain strict social distancing restrictions while performing the allowed outdoor recreational activities.

The following information, regulations and restrictions are still in place:

Beach Use Restrictions

Effective noon on April 21st, 2020, for those on the island, the beach will be open for exercise only. Permitted exercise: Running, walking, dog-walking, biking, surfing, and other recreational activities consistent with social distancing. Sunbathing, loitering without moving and groups of more than 3 people will be prohibited. There is an exemption for disabled citizens with the appropriate DMV issued handicap decal.

Access Restrictions

Access to the island is restricted between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. through April 30 2020, and between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. starting on May 1, 2020 through May 12, 2020 to the following:

Residents and property owners of the island with a current parking decal or any other proof of residency or ownership.

o 2019 and 2020 resident parking decals, hurricane re-entry stickers, Wild Dunes resident sticker.

o Police Department will temporarily stop issuing in person residential beach parking permits and passes. Residents who apply for their residential parking decal online will receive their permits and passes via us mail.

Relatives and/or friends of residents only in a vehicle with a resident with a current parking decal or proof of residency readily visible on or near the vehicle.

Caretakers

Contractors with current business licenses

Service workers with current decals

Delivery personnel, including but not limited to pharmacy, FedEx, UPS, Amazon, USPS

Any person delivering essential medical services, including caregivers

Employees and suppliers of local business, including but not limited to, grocery stores, restaurants, contractors, property managers.

Assistance for Businesses

All deadlines imposed by City Ordinance shall be suspended until July 15, 2020.

A temporary exemption of the plastics ban ordinance is in place for businesses during the state of emergency.

The City has compiled a list of resources available to businesses to support economic retention and recovery related to the novel outbreak.

City Operations and Other Information:

Police and Fire Departments continue with normal operations and continue taking necessary measures to protect personnel from exposure and infection of COVID-19. Please call the non-emergency number at (843) 886-6522 rather than walk-in for nonemergency questions.

All recreational and athletic programs/classes and events will be postponed until further notice.

City Hall offices will be closed to the public starting on Tuesday, March 17th.

o City Hall staff will work remotely and staggered schedules to increase physical distance among employees and between employees and others.

o The City encourages all citizens to delay non-essential business and walk-in customer service to City Hall.

o Parking and Court fines can be paid online or by mail to PO Drawer 508 Isle of Palms, South Carolina.

o Other payments can be made online via credit card or through the drop box in the lobby of City Hall, or by mail to PO Drawer 508 Isle of Palms, South Carolina.

o Specific staff contact information is available on the City’s website here. Every effort will be made to accommodate residents remotely.