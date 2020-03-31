City Of Isle Of Palms COVID-19 Update 10

By Ronald Hanna for Island Eye News
The City of Isle of Palms is in a state of emergency.
As the situation continues to change rapidly, the City’s top priority remains the health, safety, and well-being of our community and staff.
Per the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-16, the City of Isle of Palms will implement the following restrictions immediately:
- All public beach access paths and public parking lots will be closed for the duration of the State of Emergency. The public beach access paths located between Breach Inlet through 56th Avenue are thereby closed to the public. This order does not apply to beachfront property owners who have private beach access paths. Do not attempt to illegally access the beach by trespassing on private property.
- Although the restrictions included in the Governor’s Executive Order do not apply to private beach access paths, the City strongly encourages owners to close them in order to effectuate the Governor’s intent to keep people off the beach.
- The Wild Dunes Community Association will close their private beach access paths located at 54th Avenue and from 57th Avenue through Dewees Inlet as well as the Property Owner’s Beach House.
- The Isle of Palms Marina will close public access to the docks and boat launch for all recreational activity, except for individuals having a current and valid commercial fishing license.
- The Breach Inlet boat landing will also be closed for the duration of the State of Emergency.
- The access restrictions to vehicular and pedestrian traffic and the checkpoint at the end of the Isle of Palms Connector will remain in place through April 30th, 2020.
- The prohibition on new check-ins for short-term rentals, hotels and overnight accommodations remains in place through April 30th, 2020.
- The Isle of Palms Police Department will enforce these regulations and restrictions.
Access Restrictions
Access to the island is restricted between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. through April 30th, 2020 to the following:
- Residents and property owners of the island with a current parking decal or any other proof of residency or ownership.
o 2019 and 2020 resident parking decals, hurricane re-entry stickers, Wild Dunes resident sticker.
o Police Department will temporarily stop issuing in person residential beach parking permits and passes. Residents who apply for their residential parking decal online will receive their permits and passes via us mail.
- Relatives and/or friends of residents only in a vehicle with a resident with a current parking decal or proof of residency readily visible on or near the vehicle.
- Caretakers
- Contractors with current business licenses
- Service workers with current decals
- Delivery personnel, including but not limited to pharmacy, FedEx, UPS, Amazon, USPS
- Any person delivering essential medical services, including caregivers
- Employees and suppliers of local business, including but not limited to, grocery stores, restaurants, contractors, Short Term Rentals and property managers.
City Operations and Other Information:
- Police and Fire Departments continue with normal operations and continue taking necessary measures to protect personnel from exposure and infection of COVID-19. Please call the non-emergency number at (843) 886-6522 rather than walk-in for nonemergency questions.
- The Recreation Center will be closed starting Monday, March 16th until further notice. All recreational and athletic programs/classes and events will be postponed until further notice.
- City Hall offices will be closed to the public starting 8:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 17th.
o City Hall staff will work remotely and staggered schedules to increase physical distance among employees and between employees and others.
o The City encourages all citizens to delay non-essential business and walk-in customer service to City Hall.
o Parking and Court fines can be paid online or by mail to PO Drawer 508 Isle of Palms, South Carolina.
o Other payments can be made online via credit card or through the drop box in the lobby of City Hall, or by mail to PO Drawer 508 Isle of Palms, South Carolina.
o Specific staff contact information is available on the City’s website here. Every effort will be made to accommodate residents remotely.
- As of now, household garbage collection will operate on a normal schedule. However, this is subject to any closure at the Charleston County Bee’s Ferry Landfill site.
- All City Council, Committee, Boards and Commissions meetings scheduled for March will be postponed until further notice.
- Municipal Court originally scheduled for March 25, 2020, will be postponed to a later date. Notices will be mailed this week. For questions or more information, please email Amy Wilkerson Lee, Clerk of Court, at amyw@iop.net
- The Isle of Palms County Park is closed. Visit their Alert Center for updates.
- The public restrooms located in Front Beach will be temporarily closed until further notice.
- Charleston County School District has extended school closures through the end of April. they continue to provide free “grab and go” lunches to all students (whether or not they previously qualified for free or reduced lunch).
- No new check-ins permitted for Short Term Rentals, Hotels and other Overnight Accommodations beginning 10:00 a.m., March 26, 2020 through April 30, 2020.
City Online Services Available:
Parking tickets may be paid online via https://isleofpalms.t2hosted.com/Account/Portal
Court fines may be paid online via https://ssl.sc.gov/checkout/IsleOfPalms/
Hospitality Taxes may be paid online via https://ssl.sc.gov/checkout/IsleOfPalms/
Garbage rollcarts may be paid online via https://ssl.sc.gov/checkout/IsleOfPalms/
Apply online for beach parking permit via https://isleofpalms.t2hosted.com/Account/Portal
Medical Testing:
If you are experiencing life-threatening symptoms including respiratory distress, please call 9-11. For all other symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, we encourage you to take advantage of the MUSC Health Virtual Care telehealth service.
MUSC Health is offering COVID-19 screenings free of charge to South Carolina residents experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms located in South Carolina. Non-residents may use the service but may be charged for the visit and the panel.
All MUSC screenings must be initiated online through their telehealth service: https://campaigns.muschealth.org/virtual-care/index.html.
No walk-up traffic is accepted at the drive-through testing location.
Prevention:
There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.
However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.
o CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.
o Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).
o Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
o If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
Information about Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Citizens are encouraged to read the official information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Coronavirus (COVID-19), Disinfecting your home if someone is sick, How to Protect Yourself, Symptoms & Testing, Information for Travelers, and Frequently Asked Questions.