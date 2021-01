Photo courtesy of DeepWater Church

DeepWater Church on the Isle of Palms held its Christmas Eve Eve Service Dec. 23. The service, which included children singing, a comedic video from the DeepWater Boyz, scripture reading, carols, a sermon about hope and hot cocoa and cider, was held on the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church campus. More than 200 people attended the night of joy and celebration, as well as reverence and reflection.