By Armor Building Solutions for The Island Eye News

As we begin this hurricane season, it is important to understand what you can do to protect your home in the event of a storm. One of the best solutions is adding storm protection to your home. Whether you already have storm protection or are interested in learning more, the following guide will help you along.

Understanding Storm Protection

Many people have a misconception that hurricane shutters only protect against broken windows, however, they actually protect your roof. The real danger during a hurricane is the vast amount of wind and flying debris. Objects may hit your home, causing openings for gusts to enter.

The real damage often comes after this, when the wind has a way into your home creating negative and positive pressure. Once inside, the wind looks for any area to escape. Since the entry point will continue to have wind coming in, the roof is often the area that gives first, and can actually be blown off of your home. By installing hurricane shutters, the openings are blocked from excessive wind entering your home.

Storm Protection vs Plywood

Covering your windows and doors with plywood should only be a last resort alternative to actual storm shutters. They are heavy and difficult to deploy. They can also cause damage to your home as you have to screw or nail them directly into the structure. Most importantly, these panels fail to meet criteria for optimal storm protection.

Choosing the Right Storm Protection

There are several types of storm protection solutions. Choosing the appropriate product can be overwhelming.

Hurricane Shutter Types

Storm Panels are made of corrugated steel or aluminum. They are stored away until needed and are one of the most economical storm systems available.

Fabric Panels are a highly-effective alternative to steel or aluminum hurricane panels. They offer better performance and are easier to handle and store.

Rolling shutters are louvered panels that roll up or down. They are permanently stored above nearly any span and are deployed manually or automatically.

Accordion Shutters are hinged and louvered panels that are permanently mounted beside windows, doors and openings allowing for easy deployment.

Storm-Rated Colonials are permanently mounted shutters hinged on the side and fold back into an open position and enhance the aesthetic quality of your home.

Deploying Your Shutters

If your home is equipped with rolling, accordion or storm-rated colonial shutters, deployment is very easy and shouldn’t take up too much time. However, steel or fabric panels require a little more work. Be aware that storm protection deployment takes time and practice. You need to understand your tools, safety procedures and how to properly secure your storm protection to avoid service issues like over tightening fasteners, breaking windows, or damaging your home.

