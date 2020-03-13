Cheryl McMurry Kaynard For House District #112

By Jerry Kaynard for Island Eye News

Today, attorney and business executive Cheryl McMurry Kaynard announced she is running to fill the open House District 112 seat serving Mt. Pleasant, Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island saying: “I’m running for District 112 because our quality of life here East of the Cooper is under assault from over-development. From traffic to schools to conservation, we need a representative who’ll fight to make Columbia listen to us — our residents, our small businesses, our local leaders. And nothing is more important than putting an absolute end to any notion or version of offshore drilling. The only answer to that topic is NO. Common sense tells us that we know how to solve our own problems better than any senator or representative from halfway across the state. And if our citizens give me the honor of representing District 112 in Columbia, I’ll work everyday to make sure that we have the authority and the resources we need here at the local level to save the quality of life that makes our area so special.”

An attorney, educator, business executive, and former Chief Counsel to the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) in Washington, DC, Cheryl has been a community college teacher, has practiced law, been the President of a venture capital investment fund and has been President/CEO of for-profit and non-profit corporations concerned with conservation and preservation. While Chief Counsel of FHWA, Cheryl worked with federal, state and local governments and secured the first funding and federal legislative support for the construction of the James Island Bridge and Connector. Given her work on traffic issues, Cheryl was the keynote speaker at the Organization of American States International Traffic Symposium in Brasilia, Brazil. Known as a “get it done” executive, Cheryl has led projects, organizations and businesses through an approach of clarifying issues, identifying key stakeholders and developing creative and collaborative solutions to public and private challenges. Cheryl grew up in Southern Oklahoma, the oldest of 5 children whose parents were dedicated to education and funded a total of 14 college degrees. With 4 degrees herself, Cheryl has a lifelong interest in quality education. While rearing her two daughters, Cheryl was involved daily in their Montessori School, often substitute teaching and learned first hand the challenges of teachers. To help non-English speakers, she served as ESL tutor and later the President of state boards of directors of Literacy Volunteers of America in both NC and NJ. She also headed up workforce development projects with high schools and private industry training. While living in Oklahoma City, she won a citywide award for community leadership in improving elementary school conditions. Always involved with preservation and conservation, Cheryl secured local, state and federal funding to create a research institute in Asheville studying medicinal plants and protecting the land they grow on from development. This led to a partnership with the Marine Sciences Center studying and protecting marine botanicals. Cheryl also served as a Commissioner on the Asheville Historic Resources Commission governed by the Department of Interior regulations and restored a historic home herself.

Cheryl completed her undergraduate work in Education at Oklahoma State University and Auburn University, earned her Law Degree and Master’s Degree of Public Administration simultaneously at the University of SC and has a Master’s Degree in Teaching from Winthrop University. She has lived on Sullivan’s Island for 11 years with her husband, Charleston attorney, Jerry Kaynard. Daughter Emily, a graduate level social worker works locally managing school curriculum with high performing individual students, while Maggie, MSW, who lives with her husband Drew, an attorney in Norfolk, is a licensed clinical behavioral therapist.

Golden Doodles Banjo and Bosco are in charge of the family. Currently Cheryl serves as Vice-Chair of the WestEdge Foundation, Secretary of The Sherman House (an elderly independent living facility), Chair of Pavillon International, Inc., (a NC residential addiction treatment center), Secretary of The North Carolina Arboretum, Secretary of the Bent Creek Institute and as Trustee of the National Symphony Orchestra.

